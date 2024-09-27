Bar staff at The Kettleby Cross celebrate the Melton pub being included in the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide

Melton town centre pubs and bars have revealed their delight at being included in this year’s Good Beer Guide.

One of those included in the latest edition of the book – published by the the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) – is the Kettleby Cross, on Wilton Road.

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

The pub’s manager, Ali McQuillan, said: “I am delighted that The Kettleby Cross has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

Another entry in the guide, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, is the Tap Room at Round Corner Brewing, on the Stockyard site off Scalford Road.

It has previously featured in the book mainly for its keg beers but it has been highlighted this year for the quality of its increasing number of cask ales.

Combie Cryan, the brewery’s co-founder and CEO, said: "We’re delighted to be back in the good beer guide this year.

"We’ve really enjoyed our return to both making cask and consistently pouring it at our wonderful taproom and we can’t wait to welcome more cask drinkers to our uncommonly good beer, both at our taproom at the market and at the many local pubs and bars pouring our many world champion beers."

Other town pubs in the guide are the Anne of Cleves, on Burton Street, and Charlie’s Bar, on King Street.

The Vale of Belvoir is well represented in the guide with The Windmill at Redmile, The Anchor at Plungar and The Wheel Inn at Branston all included.

Nether Broughton’s Anchor and The Stilton Cheese, at Somerby, are in the guide too.

