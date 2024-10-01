"All the finalists have worked very hard indeed to reach this far.

Three women dressed in period clothes at this year's 1940s Melton Mowbray event

Several businesses and events from the Melton borough have been shortlisted for county tourism awards.

There is special mention for Hidden Food Tours and History Fare, which will both be competing for the New Tourism Business category at the Leicestershire Promotions Tourism and Hospitality Awards for 2024.

Brian Fare, who is also a Melton Times columnist, has been conducting historical tours through History Fare, as well as giving talks and presentations.

Hidden Food Tours, launched this year by Charla Forinton and Matt Hall, have made an impact with their walking food tours of Melton Mowbray which stop off at different locations around the town. The company is also shortlisted in the Best Experience section.

Food service at The Grange (left) and Brian Fare of History Fare

It’s not been going for long but the 1940s Melton Mowbray has already established itself as a destination for nostalgia enthusiasts.

It has been nominated for the Event/Festival/Live Music category at the awards, which will be announced at a glittering ceremony at Athena in Leicester on December 4.

The Tap and Run, at Upper Broughton, is shortlisted for Pub of the Year. Former cricketers Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney, who rebuilt the pub after a devastating fire, are also nominated for The Griffin, at Swithland.

The Grange, at Asfordby Hill, which has a garden centre, gift shop and restaurant, is on the shortlist for Places to Visit.

Hidden Food Tours founders Charla Forinton and Matt Hall

They posted on their Facebook page about the nomination: “Behind everything you see we are just a family run business trying to get through each week and make customers as happy as we possibly can, thank you to all our customers who continue to support us, we wouldn’t be here without you!”

You can nominate your favourite local experience for the Best Day Out award, which will be decided by public vote and announced at the presentation evening.

This is the 14 year of the awards – organised by tourism specialists Leicestershire Promotions - and they double as the regional heat of the national Visit England Awards for

Excellence. 13 of the winners will automatically proceed to the shortlist of the national awards.

Tap & Run co-owner Harry Gurney toasts the success of the Upper Broughton pub

Martin Peters, chief executive of Leicestershire Promotions, said: “We pride ourselves on ensuring a fair but rigorous approach to the judging process.

"All the finalists have worked very hard indeed to reach this far.

"As always, the competition is extremely fierce and we look forward to revealing the deserved winners at the renowned ceremony in December.”

2024 sees the introduction of some new categories including one created and run entirely by tourism students at Leicester College.

‘Best employer for career starters’ will recognise tourism and hospitality businesses who embrace young people as part of their team.

The award has been developed and is being managed and judged by the students themselves.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the presentation ceremony in December.

The awards are sponsored this year by Pear Communications, Novotel Leicester, St Martin’s Lodge and supported by the Leicestershire Visitor Economy Partnership.

Click HERE to vote for your Best Day Out nomination.