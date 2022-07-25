Melton prepares to host PieFest event

Stephen Hallam demonstrates how to hand-raise a Melton pork pie - he will be at PieFest to show this iconic skill once again

PieFest, the nation’s favourite pie festival is being held at the livestock market on August 6 and 7 and we are offering five lucky readers the chances to win a pair of free tickets.

Among the pie-makers attending will be past and current winners of the British Pie Awards with pie aficionados getting a chance to vote for their favourite with the chance of winning a hamper.

Stephen Hallam, former MD of the town’s iconic Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, will be hand-raising a Melton Mowbray pork pie, ably assisted by randomly selected members of the audience.

PieFest comes to Melton

PieFest will also have other treats to sample and buy complimenting pies, such as cheese, cider, beer, chutneys, wine, etc.

Organiser, Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “We’ve had a lot of incredible coverage of our pies this year in the national media and rightly so.

"Melton is the UK capital of pies.

"We know how to make them better than anyone else with local firms such as Brockleby’s complimenting Dickinson and Morris in offering a wide range of

pies at this year’s PieFest.

To stand a chance of winning free tickets, get hold of a copy of this week’s Melton Times, which is published on Thursday July 28.

Details of what to do will be in the paper with entries needing to be submitted by 4pm on Tuesday August 2.