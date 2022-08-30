Experts reveal cooking with partner is key for long-lasting relationship

The key to staying together is cooking together survey says (photo: Adobe)

New research by Wren Kitchens has explored the positive impact that cooking with your partner in the kitchen can have on your relationship in the long-term.

From improving teamwork and communication to spending quality time together, 86 per cent of Brits feel like cooking together in the kitchen has a positive impact on their relationship.

Offering expertise and tips for cooking with your partner, relationship expert Carolyn Hobdey highlights the reasons why cooking with your partner can improve your relationship.

Keep cooking together and stay together survey reveals (photo: Pexels)

A large proportion of Brits agree (86%) that cooking at home with their partner can have many benefits on their relationship. The research also went on to highlight the main feelings people experience when cooking with a partner:

Feeling – We work well as a team

It means we can spend quality time together

I find it relaxing and fun

Keep your relationship going by cooking together survey reveals (photo: Adobe)

It brings us closer together

I feel like it helps our communication

We create special memories

I don't enjoy cooking with my partner

Research has revealed that cooking with your partner is key to a long lasting relationship (photo: Adobe)

I can gain a better understanding of how my partner works

I have never cooked with my partner.

Brits said they mainly felt an improvement in their teamwork, with the research suggesting that people think they work well as a team when they cook with their partner.

Commenting on this, relationship expert Carolyn Hobdey says: “A shared task builds teamwork, and the kitchen is a great place to do this because a lovely meal is an output that you both have a vested interest in. Both the process and the outcome of enjoying the fruits (and vegetables) of your labour is positive for your partnership”.

Another benefit is that Brits find that they are able to spend quality time together. Carolyn agrees that this is important in a relationship and cooking together is a great way to do this. She adds: “In our busy lives it can be easy to see chores as boring and for it to eat away at our downtime together. Cooking as a couple takes a necessary chore and turns it into quality time together. Any quality time spent together will help your relationship.”

Brits also find that cooking with their partner at home in the kitchen is relaxing and fun. Carolyn adds that cooking “active recipes - ones where there isn’t lots of waiting around for things to cook (such as a roast)” are best to cook together. Adding: “Stir fries, pasta dishes, and making your own pizzas from scratch are all good for working together, seeing rapid results for your efforts and having fun!”

Couples also find that it helps their communication with their partner. Carolyn explains: “Being organised to bring together a plate of food will require you to communicate what needs to be done, how, by whom and when - successfully doing this in the kitchen by listening to each other will inevitably spill over positively into other areas of your life”. Highlighting the positive impact that cooking with your partner at home can have on your relationship.