The refurbished Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton Mowbray - the front sales area

Shoppers flooded into Melton Mowbray’s newly refurbished Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe this morning (Thursday) as main shop reopened after being closed for five months.

There was a very positive reaction from customers as they browsed the much larger sales area – created by extending through to the adjoining Mrs King’s shop.

It is lovely and bright inside and the famous Dickinson and Morris Melton Mowbray pork pies are stunningly displayed with all the other baked products in impressive new shelving as you walk in.

In a nice touch for tourists and other pork pie enthusiasts, there is a fascinating display detailing the rich history of the site going back to its origins in 1851 with lots of old photos.

The refurbished Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton Mowbray - the heritage displays (right) and the new pay area in the extended part of the shop (left)

There is a more open plan feeling to the shop although the attractive traditional features of the building have been retained.

Customers are ushered through to the new extended part of the premises to pay for their items before leaving from a new exit door.

As part of the relaunch, Dickinson and Morris has produced a brand-new limited-edition pie – The Best of Melton Pork Pie – a British outdoor-bred pork pie, topped with the company’s ‘Paint the Town Red’ Red Ale Chutney and creamy Stilton from Long Clawson Dairy melted on top.

The frontage of the Nottingham Street store has been boarded up since January.

A pop-up store was used in a vacant unit of the Bell Centre shopping mall to the rear of the shop to continue selling products.