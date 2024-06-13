Customers wowed by new-look Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe
There was a very positive reaction from customers as they browsed the much larger sales area – created by extending through to the adjoining Mrs King’s shop.
It is lovely and bright inside and the famous Dickinson and Morris Melton Mowbray pork pies are stunningly displayed with all the other baked products in impressive new shelving as you walk in.
In a nice touch for tourists and other pork pie enthusiasts, there is a fascinating display detailing the rich history of the site going back to its origins in 1851 with lots of old photos.
There is a more open plan feeling to the shop although the attractive traditional features of the building have been retained.
Customers are ushered through to the new extended part of the premises to pay for their items before leaving from a new exit door.
As part of the relaunch, Dickinson and Morris has produced a brand-new limited-edition pie – The Best of Melton Pork Pie – a British outdoor-bred pork pie, topped with the company’s ‘Paint the Town Red’ Red Ale Chutney and creamy Stilton from Long Clawson Dairy melted on top.
The frontage of the Nottingham Street store has been boarded up since January.
A pop-up store was used in a vacant unit of the Bell Centre shopping mall to the rear of the shop to continue selling products.
A sit-down area will also soon be opened inside the new-look shop where customers will be able to eat products they buy there.
