Leicestershire County Council's Glenfield HQ

Leicestershire County Council has now allocated two-thirds of its £1.5million pot through charities, schools, food banks, social care and other organisations.The fund – which offers up to £170 to homes and is part of the government’s Household Support Fund - is open until March 27 and anyone struggling is encouraged to apply as soon as possible before it runs out.Councillor Louise Richardson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Residents are feeling the impact of soaring energy and food bills.

"Although we can’t control the factors pushing up prices, we can support those who are feeling the impact the most.

“We’re committed to doing what we can to help and I’d encourage people to apply.”