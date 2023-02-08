Cost of living support for county residents moves past £1million
A fund supporting people across Leicestershire with rising food and fuel costs has given out £1million since its launch in the autumn.
Leicestershire County Council has now allocated two-thirds of its £1.5million pot through charities, schools, food banks, social care and other organisations.The fund – which offers up to £170 to homes and is part of the government’s Household Support Fund - is open until March 27 and anyone struggling is encouraged to apply as soon as possible before it runs out.Councillor Louise Richardson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Residents are feeling the impact of soaring energy and food bills.
"Although we can’t control the factors pushing up prices, we can support those who are feeling the impact the most.
“We’re committed to doing what we can to help and I’d encourage people to apply.”
The pot is part of the council’s wide-ranging £14.8million support package to help people make ends meet which also includes energy efficiency grants and advice through the council’s Warm Homes schemeIt also includes £4million Greener Living Leicestershire project, which helps to cut household bills by fully-funded home improvements, including loft and wall insulation, solar panels, heat pumps and new efficient windows and doorsThe fund also allocates £15 free school meal vouchers for 14,000 children across the county, benefiting families during February half-termReferrals to the £1.5million fund may be particularly appropriate for people who receive pension credit or housing benefit outside of Universal Credit.Applications need to be made through a professional or support worker – or through organisations like schools, food banks and the citizens’ advice bureau.