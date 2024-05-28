Trevonne Stage School's 1982 production of Snow White

Generations of families have warm memories of Melton Mowbray’s Trevonne Dance School, which is celebrating its 50th birthday this week.

Many former students were in the audience at the weekend for a celebratory showcase of the family-run organisation at Melton Theatre.

Just 10 youngsters took part in the school’s inaugural sessions at what is now John Ferneley College back in the 1970s.

Half-a-century later, 300 students, aged from toddlers to women in their 60s, strut their stuff at the modern studios based at North Street in the town.

Trevonne Stage School founder Yvonne Makins (right) and daughter Hayley Sessions, who now runs it

Hayley Sessions runs Trevonne after taking over in the late 1990s from her mum, the school’s founder, Yvonne Makins.

On clocking up 50 years, Hayley told the Melton Times: “It’s amazing. There were students my mum used to teach before my time and their children were part of my cohort of dancers and they now bring their own children to sessions. It is fabulous to see that they all bring their children back.”

Trevonne started out using The Drill Hall in Melton and they also staged lessons at Venture House and Melton College at various times.

The school moved to North Street three years ago - they have three senior teachers, five assistant teachers and some volunteer teachers giving lessons in their three studios.

A dance sessions at Trevonne Stage School's North Street studios

“It’s so nice having our own studios because when you are working towards exams or shows and you have the older girls who want to put in more hours they can stay on later,” said Hayley.

“We’ve had to stop dancing in the past when the caretaker’s rattling his keys somewhere we’ve hired.”

The school regularly sends dancers to perform at events in London, at iconic venues like the Royal Albert Hall and Sadler’s Wells.

Many students also train with Trevonne and go off to do performances in Leicester or Nottingham.

The first ever Trevonne Stage School pantomime - Humpty Dumpty back in 1979

They also put on productions in their own studios after hiring equipment in and they use Melton Theatre about three times a year for shows.

Some students go on to study performing arts at Brooksby Melton College or at colleges in Leicester and Nottingham.

Being part of Trevonne has been important for the development of children who attend sessions.

Hayley, whose speciality is teaching modern and tap although she is trained in all genres, said: “It is great for building friendships, discipline, confidence.

Trevonne Stage School's Mother Goose in 1986

“It’s great to put their school books away and come and enjoy dancing. For some it becomes a way of life, it is something they are good at.”

Reflecting on the achievements of Trevonne, she added: “It is incredible. It doesn’t seem possible at all that it’s been going so long and all the young lives that we’ve touched. It’s a huge achievement that we are still here and going strong.

“Two of my daughters are teachers and one is a dancer as well.

“They just enjoy it and hopefully one day I can pass it on to them.”

Any family interested in dancing with Trevonne can email [email protected] or call 07946 009401.