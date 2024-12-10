Melton woman raises charity funds with Christmas lights
A Melton woman is raising money for charity with a spectacular Christmas lights display at their home.
Leanne Bredesen has created the winter wonderland at 41 Bramley Close in aid of Christmas for CAMHS, which provides gifts for children and young people who are inpatients in mental health wards across the UK.
Local tree surgeon Ben Creasey donated his time and his cherry picker to help put up the decorations.
Go to www.justgiving.com/page/leanne-bredesen-1731352387122 to pledge money.
All are welcome to go and visit.