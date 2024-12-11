Melton Scouts deliver Christmas cards back in 2018

Melton Mowbray Scouts are once again offering a Christmas card delivery service for town residents.

Members of the 36th Melton Scout Group will deliver cards for a donation of 30p per card – they cannot deliver to villages and all cards must be clearly addressed with an LE13 postcode, house number and road.

Deliveries start after Monday December 16 and will be completed before Christmas.

The scheme is supported by retailers in the town, who allow a post box to be placed at their premises.

Post-boxes will be in place at the following locations until Saturday: Asfordby Road Stores, Cardzone, Market Place, Craven Street Shop, Foxy Lots – Cards for Good Causes, Melton Building Society, Grange Drive – One Stop Shop, St John’s Drive Shop, Superdrug, The Glass Pantry and Hilltop Farm.

In 2023, over 6,800 cards were delivered, raising just over £2,100, with all funds raised go towards youth development within the group.