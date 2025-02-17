Goadby Marwood Hall which is to feature in new wartime movie, The Loyal Enemy

An historic building near Melton Mowbray is being used to shoot a new movie based on real life spying activity which helped the Allies win the Second World War.

Cast and crew will be descending on Goadby Marwood Hall, a grade two listed 17th century property, to film The Loyal Enemy.

The story is based on events in 1943 at Trent Park, in north London, where German generals captured after the north Africa campaign were kept as prisoners-of-war.

Unknown to these senior members of the Nazi regime, their conversations were being listened to by a team of translators.

A poster for the movie, The Loyal Enemy, which is being filmed at Goadby Marwood

The main character of the movie is German-born Ilse Friedman, who discovers the location of a V-2 rocket test site which she suspects is close to a forced labour camp her parents have been sent to.

Ilse is a fictional character but the German generals and other main protagonists in the story are real people.

The use of Trent Park for secret wartime surveillance has been a closely guarded secret but details have emerged recently about what went on there.

Local people have signed up as extras ahead of filming, which is due to start late in April, and others have offered accommodation for actors and crew.

Goadby Marwood village hall which is to be transformed into a wartime German town hall for The Loyal Enemy

Jonnie Hurn, the film’s producer, told the Melton Times: “We will be filming at Goadby Marwood Hall and Goadby Marwood village hall, which we will be turning into a German town hall.

"We still need a few extras to play sentry guards, and an additional room or two would be useful.”

He added: “We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of local residents who have offered us rooms for cast and crew to stay in as well as various props.”

The makers of the movie are also appealing for the donation of typewriters which date back to the 1930s and 1940s for use in the scenes.

Director Cassandra van Oppen, who lives near Market Harborough and runs the Safari Bar at the vO Polo Club, said: “It is really hard to find old typewriters, but we are sure there must be some hidden away in Leicestershire attics somewhere.”

If you can provide period props, including typewriters, email Jonnie at [email protected] or call him on 07941 476555.