Great Dalby villagers celebrate the King's Coronation in 2023

Residents across the Melton borough who are planning street parties to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May can close their road for free.

Leicestershire County Council has announced it is waiving the usual street closure fee, as part of applications for temporary traffic orders, which can cost around £400 to £650.

The historic anniversary, which commemorates the end of the Second World War in Europe, takes place on Thursday May 8, and celebrations are being planned across the country between that date and across the weekend of May 10-11.

The deadline for applications for a free road closure to allow a celebration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day to be held is Friday March 21.

Residents of Craven Street, Melton, celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III back in 2023

Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, cabinet member for highways at County Hall, said: "The 80th anniversary of VE Day is an historic event for the country - and the county of Leicestershire.

"We want to help people to celebrate and encourage communities to come together to mark this special occasion, so we’ll be waiving road closure fees.

"However, if you are planning an event, such as a street party, you will need to let us know in good time, so that the necessary arrangements can be put in place.”

Communities across Leicestershire are encouraged to get involved in the commemorations by hosting parties of celebration throughout the day in the streets, gardens, churches, town halls, pubs, and clubs.

The council is also offering free loans of signs and cones for event organisers, which will need to be collected from and returned to the Mountsorrel Highways Depot.

These also need to be applied for by the deadline of Friday March 21, as availability cannot be guaranteed after this date.

Click HERE to get guidance on organising an event and an application for a road closure.

Go to www.veday80.org.uk to register your event and access ideas, inspiration and resources for making the most of the day.

Parties were held in streets throughout Melton Mowbray and surrounding villages to mark VE Day on May 8, 1945, with the joyous news that Germany had surrendered to the Allies in Europe.