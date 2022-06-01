Queen's local representative to plant jubilee tree in Melton park

Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE

The Queen’s local representative, the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE, will be doing the planting in Egerton Park at 11.30am as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The tree will have a decorative railing around it constructed by the grounds staff of Melton Mowbray Town Estate.

Mr Kapur will also unveil a commemorative stone to mark the occasion and view nearly 700 trees recently planted by the town estate, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy to support a sustainable environment.

Chair of the town estate feoffees, John Southerington, said “We are absolutely thrilled that her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant will unveil our jubilee tree and the 700 recently planted trees that will contribute to the Queen’s Green Canopy.”

Afterwards he will tour other town centre parks and walk along the Kings’ Highway, the local tourist attraction showcasing the fact that 16 Kings and two Queens have visited Melton Mowbray over the last 850 years.

After lunch with local young families in St Mary’s Church, Mr Kapur will visit Melton’s town street market before pausing for a moment’s reflection in the Memorial Gardens in the grounds of Egerton Park.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a unique tree planting initiative involving all members of the community across the UK, including Scout and Girlguiding groups, schoolchildren, villagers and business people.