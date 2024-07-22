Melton's 1940s event to celebrate 80th anniversary of VE Day
Thousands of people enjoyed this year’s annual event once again and next year it will take place on the weekend of May 10 and 11.
Visitors dressed in wartime fashions, re-enactments and live music from the era will once again feature, with activities in the town parks, St Mary’s Church and the town centre
Organisers are collaborating with Melton Mowbray Town Estate, which is celebrating its 400th anniversary of being founded in 2025.
Sharon Brown, one of the main coordinators, said: “We would love to create an atmosphere on the streets of Melton Mowbray like it would have been 80 years ago.”
Sponsors are vital in maintaining the quality of the event with local businesses invited to contribute.
Call Sharon Brown on 07837 398610 to get involved with sponsorship.
