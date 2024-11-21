The Manners Arms, at Knipton, which is set to reopen in the spring

A village pub in the Vale of Belvoir is set to reopen early next year after being closed for two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manners Arms, at Knipton, is set to welcome visitors once more following an extensive refurbishment which will breathe new life into the Grade II listed former shooting lodge whilst retaining many of its 18th Century character features.

Part of the Belvoir Estate, it will relaunch in the spring with a new menu, refurbished bar and dining room plus 10 en suite bedrooms for guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Manners, The Duchess of Rutland who is personally overseeing the project said: “This beautiful, homely country retreat was the heart of Knipton village for many wonderful years and we would very much like to put The Manners back into the centre of the local community once again.

Emma Manners, The Duchess of Rutland, who is preparing to reopen the Manners Arms at Knipton

“The building is too stunning to leave empty with so many cherished memories attached to it.

"I feel people have missed The Manners Arms and all that it offered – so I hope the news of its reopening will be very welcomed.”

Meanwhile the Belvoir Estate is relighting its outdoor pizza ovens from Saturday to serve to visitors at the opening of its Festive Christmas Village events at the Engine Yard, which include a Christmas Grotto experience and naughty elves playground trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outdoor kitchen and heated marquee next to the Belvoir Bistro will be providing a new takeaway food and drink offering, alongside the planned relaunch of the Vale View Cafe, which is in Belvoir Castle’s main car park next to the adventure playground.