Debra Gilbert, a nurse at Melton Mowbray's Latham House Medical Practice, with her Cavell Star Award

A dedicated nurse who works at Melton Mowbray’s Latham House Medical Practice has been honoured with a prestigious award.

Debra Gilbert, who helps all patients with a special focus on those with learning disabilities and dementia, received a Cavell Star Award for her exceptional dedication and compassionate care.

The award recognise nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants who go above and beyond in their roles – those who shine brightly in their care and support for patients, families, or colleagues.

The Sage Cross Street surgery say Debra’s award is a testament to her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of patients.

Sarah Culpan, head of clinical service at Latham House, shared her admiration for Debra’s work: “I nominated Debra because she is truly amazing in her role supporting our learning disability and dementia patients.

"She shows passion for her patients every day and was instrumental in helping the Practice achieve silver accreditation as a learning disability and dementia-friendly GP practice.

“Debra goes above and beyond in her support.

"She builds trust through understanding, which significantly enhances patient care.

"She’s also a strong advocate for her patients and an excellent role model for junior nurses.

"She’s a credit to the practice.”

The award came as a complete surprise to Debra, who commented: “It was an absolute shock and surprise when I realised, I was being presented with an award – and that it was my colleagues who had nominated me.

“I’m truly honoured to receive this award.

"It means a great deal to be recognised for the work that I do, especially with the dementia and learning disability cohort of patients.

"I couldn’t have achieved this without the support, collaboration, and encouragement of my amazing colleagues.

"It’s a real privilege to work in a place where we celebrate everyone’s contributions.

"This award motivates me to continue giving my all to our patients, families, carers, and team – I really don’t know any other way to work.”

Dr Matthew Riley, CEO of Latham House Medical Practice, added: "This is well-deserved recognition for the exceptional care and support she – and the entire team – provide every day.”

Paul Crosbie, executive manager at the practice, echoed the praise: “This award is extremely well-deserved.

"Debra consistently goes above and beyond for our patients and their families.”