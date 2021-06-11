Supply of Covid home test kits ramped up in Leicestershire

A rapid lateral flow test being taken for coronavirus at a Leicestershire community site EMN-211106-123033001

Leicestershire County Council has set up over 50 new sites and around 140 pharmacies where residents can pick up a kit, which are invaluable in detecting the virus when a person has no symptoms.

In Melton, home test kits can now be picked up at the Polish Club, on Sandy Lane, the Burton Street test centre, Waterfield Leisure Centre, on Dalby Road, and Melton Sports Village, on Burton Road.

Other locations in the town include the library, Superdrug on Sherrard Street, the pharmacy at Latham House Medical Practice, Lloyds Pharmacy and Day Night Pharma.

County data shows the Leicestershire rate now stands at 42.6 per 100,000 of the population, higher than the national rate of 40.6.

Melton has one of the lower rates in the county at 29.3 but neighbouring Charnwood has 64.6 and Blaby 55.2.

Mike Sandys, the county council’s director of public health, said: “We want to ensure there is an additional layer of support in place to encourage people to get tested.

“We’re offering rapid home test kits and making them readily available in numerous places across the county.

“We know this type of testing can help identify people who are infected, but who don’t have symptoms.

“We need to do all we can to help prevent the spread of the virus as we see that concerning pattern of cases going up.

“It’s vital that people stay vigilant.

“To protect yourself and others, keep two metres apart, wear a mask to help to reduce the spread of the virus and regularly wash your hands.”

Covid rapid lateral flow home test kits are available to all in Leicestershire who don’t have symptoms, have not tested positive within the past 90 days, and have not been in contact with a positive case in the past 10 days.

Residents who collect a kit from one of the local community testing centres, at the Polish Club or the Burton Street car park, can get advice on how to effectively use the kits.

People with symptoms are reminded to get tested and they must book an appointment at www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.

***Drop-in clinics are running in Loughborough next week to make it more convenient for local people to get vaccinated.

***From Thursday (June 17) through to the Sunday, there will be opportunities to be vaccinated at Fearon Hall Community Centre, on Rectory Road.

***The clinics will be open from 12pm to 9pm each day. Opening times may be subject to change.