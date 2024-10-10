Some of the Somerby Primary School pupils who got to ring the village church bells

Primary school pupils at Somerby were thrilled to get the chance to ring bells at the local church.

The children joined up with the ringing team after being met by the Rev Jane Walker and Peter, the Bell Captain.

Peter explained that the bells date back to the 1600s, are made of bronze and that the heaviest bell at the church is four tonnes.

He even showed them a secret door, high up, where the bells are accessed for servicing.

A Somerby takes the strain with the church bells

The children were then involved in a number of activities during the session, from drawing a bell to playing small hand bells and then were able to have a go at ringing the main church bells.

Headteacher, Andrea Brown, said: “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the children and our teachers to have a go at bellringing and hear our bells ring across the village.”

Children as young as 12 or 13 can learn to ring bells and they are welcome to learn.