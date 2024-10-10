Village pupils thrilled to ring church bells
The children joined up with the ringing team after being met by the Rev Jane Walker and Peter, the Bell Captain.
Peter explained that the bells date back to the 1600s, are made of bronze and that the heaviest bell at the church is four tonnes.
He even showed them a secret door, high up, where the bells are accessed for servicing.
The children were then involved in a number of activities during the session, from drawing a bell to playing small hand bells and then were able to have a go at ringing the main church bells.
Headteacher, Andrea Brown, said: “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the children and our teachers to have a go at bellringing and hear our bells ring across the village.”
Children as young as 12 or 13 can learn to ring bells and they are welcome to learn.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.