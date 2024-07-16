School choirs sing their hearts out at Melton Theatre

By Nick Rennie
Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:53 BST
Ab Kettleby School's choir which performed at Melton TheatreAb Kettleby School's choir which performed at Melton Theatre
Schools choirs from across the Melton borough have been singing their hearts out at a special concert.

It was organised by Mowbray Education Trust at Melton Theatre and involved students from all of the schools it manages in Melton Mowbray and surrounding villages.

Singing Spectacular saw performances by choirs from John Ferneley College and Iveshead secondary schools and Somerby, Ab Kettleby, Brownlow, The Grove and Sherard Primary Schools.

Pupils from Buckminster Primary School, which is not part of the trust, also took part.

Buckminster Primary School's choirBuckminster Primary School's choir
A trust spokesperson said: “The pupils were excited to perform with their school peers and in combination with other schools from across the trust.

"Some of the children have also never performed in front of such a large audience and thoroughly enjoyed the new experience and challenge.”

Andrea Brown, headteacher at Ab Kettleby and Somerby Primary Schools commented: “We love singing at any opportunity – school performances, church events and an annual trip to Framland Residential home at Christmas have become a tradition.

“Although this was a new experience for our children, they stood proud and sang their hearts out.

John Ferneley College's choir which performed at Melton TheatreJohn Ferneley College's choir which performed at Melton Theatre
"It was fabulous to be part of such a special trust event.”

Helen Ray, who co-ordinated the efforts for Brownlow’s choir with Claire Goodman and Kirsty Lane, said: “It was great to see the applause and encouragement the children gave each other throughout the afternoon.

"Our Brownlow children loved singing with other schools and having the opportunity to shine on the Melton Theatre stage.”

Julia Orridge, headteacher at Buckminster Primary School, added: “What a wonderful concert the Singing Spectacular was.

Somerby School's choirSomerby School's choir
"Our choir were amazing and enjoyed every minute of performing on stage with the schools in the Mowbray Education Trust.”

A former parent of Ab Kettleby, who enjoyed the concert, added: “My goodness, such a strong performance - loads of energy, volume and beautiful diction.

"I could hear every word. I look forward to hearing them again in the future.”

The showcase was co-ordinated by Mrs Mitcham and Mr Singer from John Ferneley College, with teachers and music leads co-ordinating the individual school performances – Mr Dash, Miss Wright, Mrs Goodman, Mrs Lane, Mrs Ray, Miss Wilson, Mr Snodin, Mrs Orridge, Miss Evans and Mrs Ferdinando.

