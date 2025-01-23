Long Clawson Primary School pupils enjoy sampling cheeses at their special workshop with Long Clawson Dairy

Pupils at a village primary school enjoyed getting an insight into how Stilton is made and they sampled a range of cheeses at a special workshop with representatives of Long Clawson Dairy.

The dairy’s finance director, Luke Goddard, and senior brand marketing manager, Faye Maughan, dropped into Long Clawson Primary School for the session on Monday.

The children were taught about the six stages of Stilton cheese-making, and were able to try the piercing and grading of an 8kg block of Stilton.

They then took part in a quiz to test their cheese-making knowledge.

One of the highlights of the day for pupils was the opportunity to sample a range of the many cheeses produced at the Clawson plant, with the herb and garlic whirl proving particularly popular.

They were then set the challenge of designing a new label for the Clawson Mature Cheddar.

Their designs will all be professionally produced and the children will each receive a cheese with their very own label on it.

The school’s Emma Ince told the Melton Times: “It was a super afternoon, and the children learned a lot, not just about the famous Stilton but also about their village history.

"Long Clawson Primary School would like to say a huge thank you to Long Clawson Dairy, for such an interesting and tasty afternoon and we are looking forward to continuing this collaboration in the future.”

The dairy began making cheese back in 1911 it is one of just a handful of producers of Stilton, using milk from its co-operative of more than 40 local farms.