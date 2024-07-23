The Melton site of SMB College Group

Melton's further education college, which has been experiencing financial challenges, could merge with Loughborough College.

SMB College Group, which has campuses at Brooksby and Coalville as well as Melton, was issued with a Notice To Improve by the Department for Education (DfE) last September because of ‘serious cashflow pressures’.

All of its Melton-based courses – except the performing arts programme – were moved to the Brooksby site last year as part of the recovery plan.

There have been concerns for the future of Melton Theatre, which is part of the town site, particularly when the promised £2million in ‘levelling up’ funding was earlier this month repurposed by the borough council for investment in the Stockyard development.

But SMB College Group has now announced it is in a consultation period with Loughborough College over a proposed merger, which could represent a more secure future for the Melton and Brooksby sites if it goes ahead.

SMB College Group was former four years ago by another merger – between the former Brooksby Melton College and Coalville-based Stephenson College - in a move which principal Dawn Whitemore described at the time as ‘a lifesaver for both colleges’.

On the new plans to merge with Loughborough College, Mrs Whitemore said: “This strategic partnership marks an exciting step forward for both our colleges as we combine our strengths to enhance educational opportunities for our students and community.

“We are pleased to be working with a partner with the same values and passion as SMB College Group.”

Following the consultation period, both organisations will create a joint merger steering group of governors to oversee the proposal and perform due diligence, with an anticipated merger date of August 1, 2025. The merger would also need approval for The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) and the DfE, which are working with them on it.

Corrie Harris, principal and CEO at Loughborough College, commented: "This partnership represents a highly exciting proposition, promising significant benefits and opportunities for students, staff, and employers throughout Leicestershire.