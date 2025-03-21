Loughborough College signs race to zero pledge, strengthening commitment to sustainability

Loughborough College has reaffirmed its dedication to sustainability by officially signing the Race to Zero pledge during a special ceremony held at the College’s campus allotment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The signing ceremony coincided with the conclusion of the Association of Colleges’ National Green Week, an initiative that celebrates sustainability efforts within further education institutions across the country. This commitment reinforces the College’s mission to drive positive environmental change within the community, and its proactive stance in tackling climate change and fostering a greener future.

The event, held at the campus’ newly renovated allotment, a vital resource for the College’s Foundation Learning students was attended by the College’s Principal and CEO Corrie Harris, and Director of Estates and Sustainability Dale Richardson. Joining them were representatives from the College’s team of Green Champions; a working group of staff and students from across departments working together to make meaningful, sustainable change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By signing the Race to Zero pledge, Loughborough College has committed to eight key sustainability initiatives:

Staff and students in the College allotment celebrate the Race to Zero pledge

Reducing Carbon Footprint : Implementing campus-wide sustainable practices to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

: Implementing campus-wide sustainable practices to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Integrating Sustainability into Education : Equipping staff and students with knowledge and tools to foster environmental responsibility.

: Equipping staff and students with knowledge and tools to foster environmental responsibility. Advancing Renewable Energy Usage : Expanding solar power and other renewable energy solutions.

: Expanding solar power and other renewable energy solutions. Enhancing Waste Reduction and Recycling Efforts : Striving towards zero waste to landfill through improved recycling and composting initiatives.

: Striving towards zero waste to landfill through improved recycling and composting initiatives. Promoting Water Conservation : Investing in water-saving technologies and encouraging responsible water usage.

: Investing in water-saving technologies and encouraging responsible water usage. Encouraging Sustainable Transport : Promoting active travel, car-sharing schemes, and expanding electric vehicle infrastructure.

: Promoting active travel, car-sharing schemes, and expanding electric vehicle infrastructure. Engaging the Community : Collaborating with students, staff, and local partners to drive meaningful environmental impact.

: Collaborating with students, staff, and local partners to drive meaningful environmental impact. Transparent Progress Reporting: Regularly tracking and openly sharing sustainability achievements and challenges.

Principal and CEO Corrie Harris emphasised the importance of sustainability in education, saying: “As an institution committed to education, innovation, and community wellbeing, we recognise our responsibility to take meaningful action against climate change.

“By signing the Race to Zero pledge, we are solidifying our role as a leader in sustainability and ensuring a greener, more responsible future for our students and staff.”

The Race to Zero pledge is the latest step in Loughborough College’s ongoing dedication to sustainability. A dedicated net-zero East Midlands Institute of Technology building, which focuses on driving innovation and education in green technologies is due to open its doors to students this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the College offers a range of qualifications built around sustainability in equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to address environmental challenges in the engineering sector. Courses include an A Level Environmental Science programme, and a unique Sustainable Engineering degree, offering learners the chance to gain a deeper understanding of green skills.