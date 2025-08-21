Fiona Ashraf checks her impressive GCSE results with teacher Lucy Neath at John Ferneley College

It was a pivotal day for students at Melton Mowbray’s two secondary schools today (Thursday) as they collected their GCSE results.

Many are now going on the Melton Vale Sixth Form College (MV16) or other local further education centres to study A-levels, vocational subjects or other qualifications.

Terry Claridge, headteacher at John Ferneley College, told the Melton Times: “I am really pleased with the grades this year and we had some great individual results.

"It is nice to see the hard work of our students being rewarded today.”

This year’s GCSE students have had to cope with the extra challenge of having had their primary school education disrupted by the Covid pandemic.

Mr Claridge added: “It has been really important today to have people on site who can offer help and guidance to students on their next steps after GCSEs.”

Friends Millie Haffenden and Lauren Rolls-Drew were happy with their grades, including lots of 8s, and both are now off to MV16 to do A-levels.

Aidan Kinghorn was also pleased to see plenty of 8s in his GCSE results – he’s off to Harington School, in Oakham, next.

"I worked hard for these grades and did a few practice exam papers which really helped,” said Aidan.

Chloe Hill said it was ‘overwhelming’ to see 9s, 8s and 7s on her results slip.

She is off to MV16 with friend Millie Battisson, who was happy to see 8s and 6s in her results.

Fiona Ashraf beamed as she opened her envelope to see a nine, two eights and five sevens.

Proud teacher Lucy Neath commented: “Fiona worked really hard – she deserves these grades.”

Over at Long Field Spencer Academy, principal Chris Haggett commented: “I am really pleased, another year and another cracking set of results.

"It is lovely to see all the students celebrating their hard work with their staff and parents.

"There were lots of phenomenal results this year but also lots of students who got the all important fours in Maths and English.”

One of the top performers was Lily Young, who attained nine grade nines and an eight.

Lily is off the MV16 to study A-levels in biology, chemistry and psychology and has ambitions to do a medicine degree.

"I’ve worked hard for these results and the teachers have been very supportive, they really care about you,” Lily commented.

Max Kennedy-Maggs punched the air after discovering he’d achieved six grade nines and two eights – he will now study politics, history and computer science at MV16.

He said: “I’m in disbelief seeing these results.

"I put the hard work in so it’s nice to get grades like this.”

Freya Smith was pleased with her GCSE results, which included an eight and a seven grade.

After being congratulated by parents, Lee and Samantha, Freya said: “I did work hard for my GCSEs although I did watch TV sometimes while I was revising.

"I was more excited than nervous last night but I’m looking forward to going to MV16 now.”

Some Long Field students are heading to other locations to continue their studies.

Bradley Taylor is off to Moulton College, his friend Tom Edgson wants a career as a plumber after studying at Boston College and Leigh Dawson has a place at Leicester College to study music performance.