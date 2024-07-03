Hose school pupils Wow audiences with their End of Year show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

KS2 children at Hose Primary School, entertained parents, grandparents and friends with their fantastic performance of the end of year show.

"The X Factory” delighted audiences on Thursday, 27thJune, at Hose Village Hall.

The plot tells of a school that was graded “Average” by the OFSTED team, leading to specialist teachers from the world of Showbiz (Simon Trowell, Will.I.Was and Cherri Cola to name just a few of the judges/teachers!) being drafted in to create talented superstars!

Their evil plot is thwarted when the students and teachers fight back and the fun begins.

The audience laughed and clapped at the delivery of funny lines and superb, rousing singing.