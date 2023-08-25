Harry Bird and his parents celebrate his exceptional GCSE results at Ratcliffe College

Special congratulations were given to students Harry Bird and Millie Lake, who both attained grade seven or above in 11 subjects.

Headmaster, Mr Jonathan Reddin, commented: “I want to send a heartfelt congratulations to all our students who received their GCSE results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am especially proud of their grades, which have been achieved against the uncertainty of the Covid pandemic.

GCSE results day at Ratcliffe College on Thursday

"The students and their teachers have worked incredibly hard and thoroughly deserve this success.

"We are excited to be welcoming this cohort into our fantastic Sixth Form in September and we look forward to their continued success as they begin their A-Level courses.”

Other notable achievers in this year’s GCSE exams at Ratcliffe were Ethan Zhang, Alice Bower, Maisie Collier, and Mollie Hunt, who all achieved grade seven or above in 10 subjects,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ayobomi Abiodun, Bella Wilson, Amy Yip, Bruce Cheung, Jack Lam, Francesca Best, Thea Appleyard, Holly McNeeney, Lucas Gronow, Olly Clark, and Isaac Lui each attained grade seven or above in nine subjects.

Students react to receiving their GCSE results at Ratcliffe College on Thursday

Ratcliffe College is hosting its annual Sixth Form Open Evening on Thursday October 5, at 6.30pm, in the college chapel and sixth form centre.

All Year 11 students and their families considering joining the Ratcliffe Sixth Form in 2024 are welcome to attend the evening.