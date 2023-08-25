News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

High GCSE grades for many students at Ratcliffe College

Students at Ratcliffe College achieved grades seven or above in 45 per cent of all GCSE papers this year – double the national average.
By Nick Rennie
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST
Harry Bird and his parents celebrate his exceptional GCSE results at Ratcliffe CollegeHarry Bird and his parents celebrate his exceptional GCSE results at Ratcliffe College
Harry Bird and his parents celebrate his exceptional GCSE results at Ratcliffe College

Special congratulations were given to students Harry Bird and Millie Lake, who both attained grade seven or above in 11 subjects.

Headmaster, Mr Jonathan Reddin, commented: “I want to send a heartfelt congratulations to all our students who received their GCSE results.

"I am especially proud of their grades, which have been achieved against the uncertainty of the Covid pandemic.

GCSE results day at Ratcliffe College on ThursdayGCSE results day at Ratcliffe College on Thursday
GCSE results day at Ratcliffe College on Thursday
Most Popular

"The students and their teachers have worked incredibly hard and thoroughly deserve this success.

"We are excited to be welcoming this cohort into our fantastic Sixth Form in September and we look forward to their continued success as they begin their A-Level courses.”

Other notable achievers in this year’s GCSE exams at Ratcliffe were Ethan Zhang, Alice Bower, Maisie Collier, and Mollie Hunt, who all achieved grade seven or above in 10 subjects,

Ayobomi Abiodun, Bella Wilson, Amy Yip, Bruce Cheung, Jack Lam, Francesca Best, Thea Appleyard, Holly McNeeney, Lucas Gronow, Olly Clark, and Isaac Lui each attained grade seven or above in nine subjects.

Students react to receiving their GCSE results at Ratcliffe College on ThursdayStudents react to receiving their GCSE results at Ratcliffe College on Thursday
Students react to receiving their GCSE results at Ratcliffe College on Thursday

Ratcliffe College is hosting its annual Sixth Form Open Evening on Thursday October 5, at 6.30pm, in the college chapel and sixth form centre.

All Year 11 students and their families considering joining the Ratcliffe Sixth Form in 2024 are welcome to attend the evening.

The Ratcliffe-on-the-Wreake school intake is made up every year of a mixture of day students and boarders.