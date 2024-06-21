Youngsters check out the agricultural machinery at an open day at Brooksby college farm

Lots of families dropped in on the college farm at Brooksby to enjoy the annual open day.

Visitors had tours of SMB College Group’s livestock and arable farm and regenerative agriculture projects, they got the chance to explore their gardens and state-of-the-art glasshouses and there were also plenty of children’s activities.

The event was part of national Open Farm Sunday organised by Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF), a national charity which focuses on promoting and supporting sustainable farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Edwards, LEAF’s director of education and public engagement, attended the Brooksby event.

A stunning view at the Brooksby campus college farm

He said: “From the incredibly warm welcome from the team to the wonderful opportunity to witness SMB College Group’s Open Farm Sunday event, I was so impressed.

"The fact that the event focused on discussing regenerative agriculture and agroforestry was wonderful – to be able to have those conversations with the public, and to ensure that they went home with a better understanding of our current thoughts, understanding and direction for a more sustainable food system, was exceptional.

“Equally, it was so inspiring to see so many members of the public there on the day; enjoying the activities and learning what the college’s Brooksby Campus has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Likewise, our thanks go to the college’s wonderful students who gave up their time to talk to the public and share their pride in what they do.”

Families flock to the open day at Brooksby college farm

One guest who attended on the day remarked: “The event today was absolutely fabulous. Our whole family really enjoyed it.

"Thank you so much, we hope it will be a regular event.”

Another guest added: “The event was excellent – very well organised and informative. I enjoyed it very much, thank you.”

Just 10 minutes outside of Melton Mowbray, the college’s Brooksby Campus is a sprawling 850-acre estate home to an on-site working arable and livestock farm, state-of-the-art glasshouses, several acres of gardens, and purpose-built land-based workshops - in addition to large animal care and equine centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The college has educated generations upon generations of Agricultural and land-based practitioners - with its educational legacy at Brooksby stretching back to the end of the Second World War.