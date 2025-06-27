UHL team scoops HSJ award for multilingual digital check-in kiosks

A team from the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) has received a HSJ award for their work to improve access to healthcare through digital innovation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UHL wont the Digital Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award for the introduction of multilingual self-check-in kiosks at the East Midlands Planned Care Centre (EMPCC) at the Leicester General Hospital.

The kiosks, which offer six language options including Gujarati, Punjabi, Polish, Bengali, Hindi and English, are designed to support patients when they attend their appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Carruthers, Group Chief Technology Innovation Officer at UHL, said: “We’re proud to have won this award and to be recognised nationally for the work our teams are doing to make healthcare more inclusive.

The EMPCC team celebrating their win at the 2025 HSJ Digital Awards

“This was a real team effort, as all good digital projects should be, and I’m really pleased for the project team that delivered this. Inclusive design and smart use of technology can make a real impact on patient access and experience. We’ve developed a solution that reflects the needs of our communities and aligns with our ambition to reduce health inequalities through digital innovation.”

Since the EMPCC opened in December 2024, the kiosks have played a role in reducing barriers to by helping patients to check in independently and receive appointment information in their preferred language. Colleagues and volunteers are available to support anyone needing assistance.

Andy Carruthers added: “Recent figures show that over 80% of our patients attending the EMPCC are registering using the self-service kiosks and now we have our new PAS live, we’re looking forward to extending this across the rest of our outpatient services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud of the work we’re doing to reduce barriers for patients, especially those who may previously have struggled to engage with healthcare services. By making access easier and more equitable, we’re improving patient confidence, experience and ultimately, outcomes.”

The kiosks are part of UHL’s wider digital and health inequalities strategy to ensure technology meets the needs of patients across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.