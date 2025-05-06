Amanda Fare and husband, Brian, with grandchildren, Annabelle and Reggie, next to the poppy display they helped create at St Mary's Church, in Melton

A stunning display of poppies has been created at Melton’s St Mary’s Church thanks to a real community effort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppies were made by children from local pre-schools, nurseries and schools, elderly people in nursing homes, members of community knitting group and individual residents.

The display includes knitted poppies, as well as other crafted ones made from crochet, felt, ribbon, plastic bottles, wood, paper and paint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

it was the idea of Amanda Fare to do something special to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and her grandchildren, Annabelle, Reggie and Teddy, all got involved.

Youngsters made poppies at Sherard Primary, Birch Wood Special School, Asfordby Captain’s Close School, Long Field Spencer Academy, Little Rascals Day Nurseries, Little Robins Pre-school, Busy Bees Stay and Play, the 6th and 7th Melton Brownies and Trefoil Guild.

Retired residents at Wilton Manor and members of Welby Lane Mission Knit and Natter also made poppies.

A second trailing poppy display is also being installed inside the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers are keen to give special thanks to St Mary’s Church for allowing them to put up the poppies.

They are also grateful to the team at the Lea and Co Coffee Shop, in Burton Street, in Melton, and those at Bath and Yarn Emporium, in Bowley Court, for allowing the members of the community to drop off their poppies there as a collection point.

Finally, thanks go to 1279 (Melton Mowbray) ATC Sqn members, Gareth Fare and Gemma Fare, for their assistance in attaching the poppies to the netting.