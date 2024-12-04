Pupils design Christmas card to go to 1,000 homes
The tradition involves the Ironstone Villages Family of Churches tasking the children to design the front cover of their festive card.
The theme was angels and the church group said there were some beautiful entries.
Winning entry was designed by 10-year-old, Florence Jordan, whose drawing of an angel facing a tree with doves and stars shone out to the judges.
This winning design has been printed on the cards which are being distributed to homes in Waltham, Scalford, Stonesby, Eaton, Eastwell, Goadby Marwood, Chadwell and Wycomb.
The second and third prize entries feature on the back of the card.
Every child who entered the competition got a small prize with the top three receiving an advent calendar.
Maire Hough, multi-parish administrator for the Ironstone Churches said: “We were so impressed by the detail and intricacy of Florence’s drawing, it is so delicate and well drawn.
"We would like to thank all of the children who entered the competition and the school for their support.
"Our second and third prize winners also drew fantastic drawings with one featuring Santa in a chinmey and one showing a beautiful snowy scene.”
Click HERE to follow the Ironstone Villages Family of Churches on their Facebook page.
You will be able to see all of the entries for the Christmas card competition in the run-up to Christmas and get information on services and events.