The top three in the Ironstone Villages Family of Churches Christmas card competition entered by Waltham Primary School pupils - from left, Grayson Brooks, age 7 (2nd Prize); Florence Jordan, age 10 (1st Prize); and George Benton, age 8 (3rd Prize)

Pupils from Waltham on the Wolds Primary School have once again excelled in their drawings for an annual Christmas card which will be delivered to more than 1,000 homes in the area.

The tradition involves the Ironstone Villages Family of Churches tasking the children to design the front cover of their festive card.

The theme was angels and the church group said there were some beautiful entries.

Winning entry was designed by 10-year-old, Florence Jordan, whose drawing of an angel facing a tree with doves and stars shone out to the judges.

The winning Ironstone Villages Family of Churches Christmas card design which appears on the front cover - designed by Florence Jordan (10)

This winning design has been printed on the cards which are being distributed to homes in Waltham, Scalford, Stonesby, Eaton, Eastwell, Goadby Marwood, Chadwell and Wycomb.

The second and third prize entries feature on the back of the card.

Every child who entered the competition got a small prize with the top three receiving an advent calendar.

Maire Hough, multi-parish administrator for the Ironstone Churches said: “We were so impressed by the detail and intricacy of Florence’s drawing, it is so delicate and well drawn.

"We would like to thank all of the children who entered the competition and the school for their support.

"Our second and third prize winners also drew fantastic drawings with one featuring Santa in a chinmey and one showing a beautiful snowy scene.”

You will be able to see all of the entries for the Christmas card competition in the run-up to Christmas and get information on services and events.