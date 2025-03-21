Public views sought to shape future investment in Rutland County Museum

RESIDENTS and stakeholders are invited to have their say on the future of Rutland County Museum as part of a public consultation launched by Rutland County Council (RCC).

Following last month’s Cabinet decision to approve all officer recommendations – including the commencement of detailed design work – the consultation marks the first step in transforming the museum into a state-of-the-art cultural and civic destination.

Before moving into the detailed design phase, Rutland County Council (RCC) is seeking input from stakeholders and the public to understand their views on the museum and its future development.

Cllr Paul Browne, Portfolio Holder for Planning, Property and Economic Development, said: “Rutland County Museum is an important part of our heritage, and we want the community to help shape its future. Our aim is to create a space that works for the Rutland community while also attracting new visitors.

This consultation is the first step in our engagement with the public, and we encourage as many people as possible to take part in the online survey. Their feedback will help us understand what people value about the museum and what they would like to see as it evolves”

A dedicated online survey has been launched and can be found at www.rutland.gov.uk/museum running for six weeks until 27th April 2025. This follows an initial period of engagement with key stakeholders. Additionally, a series of public events will provide opportunities for residents to speak directly with the project team, starting with the first event at Oakham Castle on 22nd March from 10 am – 4 pm.

Lawrence Fenelon, Chair of Friends of Rutland County Museum and Oakham Castle, added:

"The museum is a vital part of our region’s heritage, preserving and showcasing stories that link us to our shared history. As supporters of the museum, we are committed to its growth and future success. We hope that through this consultation residents of Rutland will support our efforts to demonstrate the history and heritage of Rutland, whatever the future holds for our county. "

Early plans include the globally significant Rutland Ichthyosaur skeleton - Britain’s largest and most complete fossil of its kind - taking centre stage at the museum, alongside the county’s Roman Mosaic, as part of an innovative digital visitor experience.

The project is backed by £2 million of the £22.95 million in UK Government funding (formerly Levelling Up Funding), supporting digital enhancements and visitor experiences. However, RCC is also seeking additional funding for further restoration and expansion through the heritage lottery fund.

To learn more about the plans or the wider Rural Innovation in Action scheme, visit: ruralinnovationinaction.co.uk.