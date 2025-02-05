Melton Borough Council's Parkside offices

Proposals to create one super council to govern Leicestershire have this afternoon (Wednesday) been put on hold.

The government wants to streamline local government and get rid of two-tier structures and earlier this year Leicestershire County Council asked for permission to cancel its May elections to enable plans to be progressed for a new set-up.

County Hall favours a mayoral combined authority to comprise a new Leicestershire unitary authority, Leicester City Council and Rutland County Council, abolishing the county council and seven district councils, including Melton.

But deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, did not include Leicestershire when she announced today that nine areas could postpone their local elections to explore a new structure.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, acting leader of Leicestershire County Council

Leicestershire County Council said it was ‘disappointing’ to hear the announcement but that it would still press ahead with the proposals while leaders of the district councils released a joint-statement say they ‘welcomed’ the news because it allowed more time for a proper plan to be finalised for reorganisation.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, acting leader at County Hall, said: “Whilst it is disappointing to have our request refused, we are still required to submit plans for change.

"This is the first step towards simplifying a confusing system, protecting front-line services and creating a system of local government fit for the 21st century.

“It’s a case of when, not if, change is coming– and it isn’t an optional process.

Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire County Council

"All councils in two-tier areas and neighbouring unitary councils, in this case, Leicester and Rutland, were invited to submit reorganisation proposals to government for a new unitary structure of local governance.

"All councils in two-tier areas need to put initial bids in by the end of March.”

She added: “It is well known that Leicestershire has been frustrated in trying to achieve any devolution of powers and responsibilities, a frustration which has been shared by MPs and district councils.

"Since reorganisation is required to unlock devolution, the County Council had bid to join the fast-track programme for reorganisation which would enable devolution at the earliest opportunity.

“Moving the election would have sped up the pace but we still need to get moving. Our focus now is working with all stakeholders to draw up more detailed plans.”

Leicestershire County Council’s elections will take place as planned on May 1.

Leaders of the seven district and borough councils in Leicestershire, including Melton’s Councillor Pip Allnatt, said in a joint statement: “We welcome the government’s decision to continue with the county council elections this year.

“This provides a more achievable timetable to develop proposals for a future local government structure for Leicestershire and Rutland.

“Importantly, it provides more time to engage and consult with our communities about how we move forward. Your voice must be heard in this process.

“Our communities are at the forefront of our minds when planning how best to deliver services in the future, not only to make sure they feel connected and able to influence those decisions, but also retain a sense of pride in the places they live and work. That is clearly important to people.

“It will also provide more time to gather the evidence to support our proposals which we are confident will deliver savings to ensure funding is channelled towards frontline services. The district councils are working together on these plans.”

The district leaders are unhappy with the proposals made by County Hall and the impact they will have on their communities.

The statement adds: “We have already made it clear that we have grave concerns over Leicestershire County Council’s proposals for a single unitary council for Leicestershire.

"With a population of around 750,000 people and 800-square miles of countryside including many towns and villages, it would be one of the biggest unitary authorities in the country.

"This would be too remote, too cumbersome and inaccessible, from the communities we serve.

“For the sake of our communities, we must keep the local in local government.”

The Government has set a timetable for proposals needing to be submitted to the government by the end of March – with final reorganisation plans having to be made by the autumn.

Updated information on timescales and other criteria are due to be set out by the Government shortly.

The streamlining of local government has sparked fears in Rutland that residents could lose their county status.

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns has held two public meetings to gauge feedback from local people.

More than 160 people attended the latest meeting on Monday at Oakham’s Victoria Hall where Mrs Kearns said that a straw poll indicated

unanimous support for maintaining the ceremonial status of Rutland and Rutland County Council.

She said the meeting also revealed strong support for a referendum or public consultation before any decision is made.

After the meeting, Mrs Kearns, stated: “This meeting demonstrated the resolve and determination of Rutlanders to protect our identity.

“I urge all residents to write urgently to your local councillors and to put in to speak at the meeting on February 11.

"It’s vital the leader of Rutland County Council hears your views, and that your councillors can best represent your wishes.”

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Loughborough, a proposal has been made to explore the creation of a town council in light of the government’s publication of the English Devolution White Paper.

At a full council meeting of Charnwood Borough Council, Leader Jewel Miah put forward a position statement outlining the council’s position on the white paper.

He said: “To ensure that Loughborough has proper local representation and a strong voice in the future, we feel it is appropriate to explore the creation of a Town Council for Loughborough, whatever local government structures end up in place.”