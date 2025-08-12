Platform supports mental health focused community garden in Beeston with restoration donation

Visitors to a popular community garden in Beeston are set to benefit from a restoration project following a donation from nearby housing association Platform Home Ownership.

Middle Street Garden, in the heart of the up and coming town received £700 recently which will help to restore one of the garden’s ponds and breathe new life into the peaceful space for residents and wildlife alike.

Platform, which is delivering its largest new homes scheme to date off Thane Road, named Trentside, made the donation as part of its commitment to giving back to the communities it provides homes for.

The new homes development offers a range of sustainable features such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and electric car charging points, with this donation in keeping with the housing association’s aim to support green initiatives in and around its developments.

Lorraine Jenkins (Platform), Colin Failes (Middle Street Garden) and Kelly Rigley (Platform), during the donation

Middle Street Garden is a much-loved space looked after by Beeston Community Resource and part of a mental health focused community centre. The centre offers a variety of support groups, therapeutic one-to-one support and promoted wellbeing through social inclusion, physical activity and community involvement, with the garden offering a space for tranquil reflection.

Lorraine Jenkins, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We’re really proud to support important community projects like Middle Street Garden that truly enhance the beauty of and wellbeing in the area.

“Middle Street Garden is a fantastic space for relaxation, animal-watching and quiet reflection. It was a pleasure to visit and meet all of the wonderful people helping to make it so great.

“We will always support important community organisations in various ways, through donations like this, volunteering and community engagement, and I’d like to say a big thank you to everybody involved for inviting us to enjoy this beautiful place.”

Colin Failes, Funding and Finance Coordinator at Beeston Community Resource, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Platform Home Ownership for this generous donation.

“We have a number of vital ecosystems within Middle Street and this will go a long way to attracting birds, frogs, insects and other wildlife that bring the space to life.

“The new and improved pond will give visitors a peaceful focal point to enjoy during moments of reflection, and this donation will make a real difference.”

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes at Trentside will come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking and double-glazed windows.

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully-integrated kitchen, stylish family bathroom and turfed rear garden.