A cake is cut by founder member Mary Moore (left) and chairwoman Judith Bramall as Thorpe Arnold Ladies Group celebrates its 60th anniversary

It started way back in September 1965 and Thorpe Arnold Ladies Group continues to flourish today.

Members celebrated the organisation’s 60th anniversary at a party at their HQ, Thorpe Arnold Village Hall.

Chairwoman, Judith Bramall, started the celebration with a short talk on the past history of the group, followed by a toast to the future.

The women then enjoyed a finger buffet whilst reminiscing over what has happened with the group since the 1960s.

An enjoyable afternoon was brought to a close with Judith and founder member, Mary Moore, cutting the beautifully decorated and delicious birthday cake made by fellow member, Clarissa Kettle.

The group was founded in 1965, with more than 70 ladies from all over Melton Mowbray and surrounding villages attending the first meeting.

It has met every month since then.

The ladies have organised a varied programme of talks and activities over the years and have been keen fundraisers, supporting several charities and contributing to the upkeep of the village hall.

The present day group is smaller but continues to offer the same friendship and warm welcome to all members, new and old.

Members meet at 2pm on the third Thursday of the month and still enjoy talks from guest speakers, quizzes, crafting and more energetic activities like indoor curling.

New people are always welcome to join.

Call Anne Richards on 07944 878408 for more information if you are interested in joining the group or you can just pop along to a meeting – members would love to meet you.