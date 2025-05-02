Raj Chavda, at the new dementia-friendly cafe he runs with volunteers, pictured with Melton MP Edward Argar

A new cafe has opened in Melton Mowbray aimed at supporting people with dementia and their families and friends.

Melton and Syston MP, Edward Argar, joined local residents, local NHS representatives, and charities at the official opening of the Timeless Connections cafe.

It is run by volunteers, led by Raj Chavda, and is made possible by support from the NHS and Latham House Medical Practice.

Service is in Melton Vineyard’s Hope Centre, in Nottingham Street, on Wednesdays, between noon and 3pm.

For £3 per person, people can enjoy tea and coffee, tasty cakes, and most importantly, friendship and relaxed conversations, as well as being able to get advice and support from the charities supporting the project.

Mr Agar said said: “It was great to join Raj and the team, who have created not just a cafe but, as they put it, a haven for heartfelt moments, which helps create memories in a warm, friendly space, where people come together and build friendships - and all with a nice cuppa and some cake.

"Although Melton is a very friendly town, that can sometimes conceal hidden loneliness among some people.”

He added: “We are lucky that in Melton we have so many individuals volunteering and so many organisations and initiatives to help support and strengthen the community, and the new Dementia-Fiendly Cafe is a part of that - huge credit to Raj and the whole team for the fantastic work they do.

"Please do support this great addition to the support networks for people in our town and nearby villages."