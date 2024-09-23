Lots of fun at Waltham Charter Fair
Lots of onlookers joined in at communal dancing during the annual Waltham Charter Fair on Saturday.
The sun was out as members of the local Scottish country dancing group demonstrated reels, jigs and strathspeys and encouraged onlookers to join in.
Everyone enjoyed themselves at the event, which was first held back in 1219 and raises money for local causes.
The Scottish country dancing group meets in the this village hall on Thursday evenings and they welcome new members.
Call John Aitken on 07770 428103.
