Lions' Santa Sleigh raises £12K for charity
This year’s Vale of Belvoir Lions Club Santa Sleigh fundraiser generated just over £12,000.
The club said it was ‘a truly incredible amount’ and smashed the record from 2023.
Santa and his helpers toured the vale visiting lots of communities en route.
The Lions thanked all who donated and added: “Even more thanks go to the 80 adults and 40 kids who gave their time this year to help Santa.
“We took over three million steps together through 13 nights of collecting and 15 different locations.”
