Before and after photos of one of the eight vacant allotments in Melton which were cleaned up by Melton Lions and the borough council

A project is in full swing to clear Melton allotments of overgrown vegetation and to involve local schoolchildren in growing produce on one of the plots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We reported last week how allotment-holders off Doctors Lane were angry about vandals attacking plots and some allotments there becoming overgrown and unusable.

Melton Borough Council, the landowner, has joined forces with Melton Lions clear overgrown brambles and debris from vacant plots at the Lake Terrace and Doctors Lane allotment sites, bringing them back into use for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, eight plots have now been cleared.

The Lions have also secured funding to create a community allotment in partnership with a nearby school at the Lake Terrace site.

David Houghton of Melton Lions said: “Melton Mowbray Lions CIO are pleased to have been able to work with and support the staff at Melton Borough Council in clearing various allotment sites that were severely overgrown with brambles at Lake Terrace and Doctors Lane.

“It was impossible for anyone to use the allotments in the condition they were in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having now completed the clearance, the Lions have adopted an allotment plot from the council and are in the process of developing ‘The Melton Lions Youth Allotment Project’ where young people from schools within the borough will be encouraged to come along and grow fruit and vegetables to support those less fortunate within the community.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of Melton Borough Council, commented: “I want to take a moment to thank all the teams who have worked hard and together to get the allotments ready for everyone.

“Allotments are a fantastic way for people to practice sustainability, grow their own food, and connect with neighbours.

"They are important green spaces that improve our environment and offer a place to relax and learn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council currently has waiting lists for all three allotment sites – Lake Terrace, Doctors Lane and Redwood Avenue.

Allotments can be rented from the council at a cost of £65 per year for a full plot and £40 per year for a half plot.

Go online at www.melton.gov.uk/allotment to join the waiting list for one.