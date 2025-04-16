Leicestershire’s Tyron Runflat signs commitment to support ex-service men and women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inventor of the world’s only multi-piece rubber Runflat system, Tyron Runflat, has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, a commitment demonstrating its dedication to supporting ex-service men and women.

Headquartered in Loughborough, the firm is marking its support for the Armed Forces community by signing the pledge, which highlights the business’s support through future employment opportunities for veterans and their families.

Tyron Runflat, known for its innovative run-flat tyre systems, has worked extensively within the defence industry around the world, with its products fitted on both military and civilian vehicles. The firm’s staff are based at its Thailand factory, in Pattaya, as well as its Loughborough headquarters.

Director at Tyron Runflat, Peter Simson, said of the news: “Signing the Armed Forces Covenant is a proud moment for everyone associated with Tyron Runflat.

Peter Simson, Director at Tyron Runflat

“It emphasises our commitment to offering fair employment opportunities and support for those leaving the Armed Forces, which can be something many workplaces often overlook.

“We’re proud to be supporting armed forces veterans and their families by signing the Covenant. For us, this is a way to acknowledge the sacrifices made by service men and women, all while reinforcing our commitment to fostering equal opportunities for all members of our team. We’d love to see more businesses following suit and supporting this important pledge by signing it as well.”

Since 2001, Tyron Runflat has made it its mission to provide reliable and cost-effective tyre safety solutions. For example, the Tyron MultiBand locks the tyre onto the wheel rim in the event of a blowout, preventing catastrophic loss of control, giving the vehicle’s occupants the ability to get to a safe location.

Tyron’s products are supplied throughout the world for police, fire and ambulance services, military, defence and security vehicles, civilian cars and leisure vehicles plus commercial and coach/minibuses.