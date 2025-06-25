“Doctor WhatsApp” helps Katy and her twins at home

A mother of baby twins has hailed University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust’s (UHL) Paediatric Virtual Ward (PVW) team for providing ‘the personal touch’, while allowing her to care for her children at home.

Katy Keddie’s twins, Jessica and Jaxon, were born in November 2024. After a stay in UHL’s neonatal unit, and separate readmissions for both twins with different conditions, the family were offered the opportunity to be discharged under PVW supervision.

The PVW nursing team provides enhanced monitoring and assessment for paediatric patients who are deemed appropriate to use the service, and who meet a defined criteria pathway. It provides video or telephone consultations, support and follow-up for patients who would otherwise be admitted into hospital for up to 14 days.

“The biggest benefit is the personal touch the team provides”, says Katy. “They are specialist children’s nurses, and nothing is ever too much for them. They always call you back and have empathy and understanding. They clearly love what they do.”

The twins were discharged after Katy had been taught to use a kit including a thermometer, and a small monitor that reads oxygen saturation, heart and breathing rates.

“It’s simple and straightforward to use”, said Katy. “I checked the twins three times a day and logged the results to an app. They go straight to the team, who get in touch straight away if anything doesn’t look right.

“Being at home is so much better for us all, and the team are a brilliant reassurance. On a ward, you are one of a number of patients, but through the virtual ward, we can contact them via WhatsApp or telephone, and they always respond as soon as they can.

"You know it’s not a good idea to consult ‘Doctor Google’, but with the virtual ward, you can talk to ‘Doctor WhatsApp’!”

So far, around 300 patients have been seen by the PVW, saving an estimated 650 bed days for Leicester Children’s Hospital (LCH). The service has been running since July 2024, with a team of three nurses led by Sister, Esther Birrell, under the guidance of Consultant Paediatrician and Head of Service for LCH, Srini Bandi.

Srini Bandi said: "The Paediatric Virtual Ward is having a significant positive impact for children and their families. Children recover better in familiar surroundings, and parents are actively engaged and empowered to manage their child's care with support.

"The virtual ward enables earlier discharge from hospital, with safe and supported follow-up. Our aim is to expand the service further, to accommodate more patient pathways."

The service has been shortlisted for an HSJ Patient Safety Award 2025, in the category of Improving Care for Children and Young People Initiative of the Year.