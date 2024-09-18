Phil Gaskell, from the Sir John Sedley Educational Foundation, hands over the new table tennis table at Wymondham Village Hall

A new table tennis table has been donated for use by villagers at Wymondham.

It is set up in the village hall after being presented by the Sir John Sedley Educational Foundation, a local charity dedicated to supporting educational and recreational initiatives.

Phil Gaskell, the foundation chair, attended the hall for a handover ceremony.

Liz Milnes, secretary of Wymondham Village Hall, said: "We are thrilled to receive this fantastic addition to our community space.

"The timing couldn’t be better, coming right after the Olympics coverage.

"We hope to see some budding future Olympians emerge from our village.”

The donation aims to encourage community engagement and promote physical activity among residents of all ages.

Charlotte Colton, clerk for the foundation, commented: “We’re delighted to support Wymondham Village Hall with this donation.

"Our mission is to foster education and personal development in our community, and we believe this table tennis table will create wonderful opportunities for local residents to come together, stay active, and perhaps discover a new passion.”

The village hall committee is encouraging families and young people to take advantage of the new amenity.

An open day is planned soon and booking slots will be available shortly to allow community members to enjoy the table and improve their skills.

It is also hoped that a league will be created in the near future to help keep young people and families engaged with it.

Details of the open day will be advertised on the Wymondham Village and Wymondham Village Hall Facebook pages alongside the Village Hall website. Click HERE to view the latter.

Email Jenny Weston of Wymondham Village Hall at [email protected] for more information about the table tennis facilities or to enquire about usage,

The Sir John Sedley Educational Foundation is a charitable organisation committed to enhancing educational and recreational opportunities in the local community.

Through grants and donations, the organisation supports initiatives which promote learning, physical activity and personal development for young people aged up to 25 years.

Visit www.sirjohnsedley.org.uk or email Charlotte Colton at [email protected] for more information about the foundation or to make an application for a grant.