AMY: Young Emergency First Aiders

We are very proud to announce that Action Melton Youth (AMY) now have two fully trained and certified Young Emergency First Aiders.

At AMY, we prioritise training not only for our staff but also for the young people.

By empowering young people in our community with first aid knowledge we aim to promote a culture of safety and proactive engagement.

AMY Chairperson, Fran, said: 'It was an amazing opportunity, very informative and I am proud to have achieved the full day course'

If anyone would like further information about Action Melton Youth please email: [email protected] or call 07572 41 37 37 and ask for Helen, AMY Project Lead.