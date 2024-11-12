Sandra Lukoseviciene joins digital innovators Cube Purple

Cube Purple, an international software company, is thrilled to welcome Sandra Lukoseviciene, CEO and founder of the award-winning OK’s Digital, as part of their expanding team.

Sandra’s expertise and visionary approach bring a transformative shift to Cube Purple, strengthening its ability to drive revolutionary solutions in today’s technology landscape.

Sandra has earned acclaim across the UK for her work in digital solutions, celebrated for empowering businesses with accessible tools that elevate their digital presence. Through OK’s Digital, she has simplified complex processes, helping business owners leverage high-end visuals and cutting-edge digital training. Her mission aligns seamlessly with Cube Purple’s commitment to innovative and effective software solutions.

In joining Cube Purple, Sandra’s creative approach to digital solutions combines with Cube Purple’s robust software development capabilities. Together, they will offer a comprehensive suite of products, from time management systems and fire safety tools to custom app and software development, cloud solutions, in-house systems, and advanced AI-driven automations, all designed to empower businesses to thrive in today’s competitive environment.

Sandra Lukoseviciene and Mark ShawSandra Lukoseviciene and Mark Shaw
Sandra Lukoseviciene and Mark Shaw

“Joining Cube Purple marks a pivotal step forward,” Sandra said. “It’s not just about broadening our capabilities; it’s about aligning with a team that shares our vision for growth and impact. Together, we’re positioned to offer an even richer range of solutions, enabling businesses to embrace and excel with technology.”

Mark Shaw, CEO of Cube Purple also sees this as an invaluable opportunity. He said: “Sandra’s forward-thinking approach perfectly complements our commitment to cutting-edge software. With her expertise on board, we’re uniquely positioned to blend creativity and technical excellence, helping businesses streamline and grow in an ever-evolving marketplace.”

As part of this exciting new phase, Cube Purple will launch the Purple Pod—a podcast dedicated to inspiring and informing businesses on digital transformation. Each episode will tackle common questions and share insights directly from the team, with special guests contributing valuable perspectives. The “Clock Out Friday” segment promises a relaxed and candid look at business trends, offering practical tips and personal stories.

Sandra’s union with Cube Purple underscores her commitment to pushing boundaries in the digital solutions space, while highlighting Cube Purple’s dedication to driving innovation and growth. Together, they’re poised to redefine the digital landscape, offering bespoke solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a world where technology is essential for success.

