Leicestershire’s Tyron Runflat quadruples size of specialist manufacturing and testing facilities

Leicestershire headquartered Tyron Runflat, inventor of the world’s only multi-piece rubber Runflat system, is celebrating its expansion to a purpose-built manufacturing and testing facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a number of green shoots and new partnerships, the 3000sqm factory, located south of Bangkok in Pattaya, Thailand, has been specifically built to facilitate the growing demand for the Tyron product.

Peter Simson, Director at Tyron Runflat commented: “We’re thrilled to be moving to a larger factory space, providing additional facilities to produce and test our expanding product portfolio. We recognise how challenging the current economic landscape is in the UK but with over 96 per cent of our products exported to locations around the globe, in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia, we remain positive for the year ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have invested heavily in this new factory to ensure it is the perfect space for our team. Our previous factory was a lot smaller, so this has been a huge step for us. Not only is this space able to increase our production capacity by more than double, but the size of our team is also set to grow three-fold during 2025. This move has been focused on upgrading, investing and transforming our testing equipment, to ensure our patented technology can continue to provide a vital and evolving safety buffer for motor vehicle developers, builders and users.”

Tyron Runflat's team at new specialist manufacturing and testing facility

Established in 2001, the Leicestershire headquartered business has made it their mission to provide reliable and cost-effective tyre safety solutions. For example, the Tyron MultiBand locks the tyre onto the wheel rim in the event of a blowout, preventing catastrophic loss of control, and giving the driver and passengers the ability to get to a safe location.

Peter continued: “Though the economic future of the UK remains uncertain, we feel fortunate to be in a position of growth and expansion. Road safety is more critical than ever before, with more motor users battling treacherous road conditions due to the ‘pothole pandemic’ we remain focused on meeting growing demand for our Tyron Multiband. “

To learn more about Tyron Runflat and its Tyron Multiband, visit: www.tyron.co.uk.