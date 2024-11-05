Time is running out to apply for the Warm Home Discount 💸

There’s less than one week left to apply for the £150 Warm Home Discount

Low-income households who were receiving certain benefits as of 11 August 2024, are eligible

The discount directly reduces electricity bills, easing winter energy costs

In England and Wales, most will receive it automatically, while some Scottish households must apply

Hundreds of thousands of households in the UK are urged to apply for the Warm Home Discount, with less than week remaining to do so.

The government benefit provides £150 off winter energy bills, and is aimed at helping low-income households manage energy costs during the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the discount, eligibility requirements and how to apply before the deadline.

What is the Warm Home Discount?

Through the Warm Home Discount, eligible households can receive £150 directly applied to their electricity bills, easing the burden of increased winter heating expenses.

The scheme operates in England, Wales and Scotland, but the application procedure differs by region. More details on how to apply for the discount can be found further in this article.

(Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Who is eligible for the Warm Home Discount?

To qualify for the Warm Home Discount, households need to have been receiving one of several specified benefits on a set date in August.

For the 2024-2025 winter discounts, claimants must have been receiving any of the following benefits on Sunday 11 August:

Child Tax Credit

Guaranteed Credit element of Pension Credit

Housing Benefit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Savings Credit part of Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Working Tax Credits

For those who weren't receiving Pension Credit by the 11 August deadline, there’s still a way to qualify.

Pension Credit claims can be backdated up to three months, which means if you apply by Sunday 10 November, and your claim is approved, you may still be eligible for the Warm Home Discount.

Thousands of eligible households may be missing out, so this backdating option can make a critical difference. For more information, visit the official government site at gov.uk/pension-credit, or call your energy supplier for details on applying in Scotland.

How and when is the discount paid?

Once approved, the £150 discount is usually applied directly to your electricity bill, though how it is credited depends on your payment method.

Direct Debit or Standard Billing: The discount will appear as credit on your bill and should be visible in your next statement.

The discount will appear as credit on your bill and should be visible in your next statement. Traditional Prepayment Meters: Eligible customers with these meters will typically receive a voucher through the post. This can be redeemed at the Post Office, with instructions provided in the accompanying letter.

Eligible customers with these meters will typically receive a voucher through the post. This can be redeemed at the Post Office, with instructions provided in the accompanying letter. Smart Prepayment Meters: The discount will be automatically added to your meter, eliminating the need for additional steps.

The discount is applied between October 2024 and March 2025, depending on when your eligibility is confirmed.

How to apply for the Warm Home Discount

In England and Wales

Households in England and Wales do not need to apply for the Warm Home Discount. Instead, letters are automatically sent out between October 2024 and January 2025 to those who qualify.

The letter will confirm your eligibility, and for some, may request additional information. If you believe you qualify but do not receive a letter by early January, contact the helpline at 0800 030 9322.

In Scotland

In Scotland, there are two groups: the “core group” who qualify automatically, and a “broader group” that must apply through their energy supplier.

Those in the broader group should contact their energy provider directly to confirm eligibility and submit an application as soon as possible. Note that funding is limited, so early application is advised.

If you’re considering applying or have questions about the Warm Home Discount, don’t hesitate to share your thoughts or ask for advice in the comments section.