Consultiv Utilities scores new partnership with the Leicestershire and Rutland FA to sponsor three community competitions and raise vital funds for grassroots football

UK utilities specialist, Consultiv Utilities, has signed a new agreement with Leicestershire and Rutland FA to become the preferred energy consultant and energy ambassador for both professional and amateur clubs in the region.

The partnership will see Consultiv Utilities sponsor the region’s 3v3 Under-7s football programme, the senior Challenge County Cup and the Walking Football Programme.

The partnership will also offer the opportunity for clubs to gain the expertise and support of Consultiv’s utilities specialists, as well as raise much-needed funds in the form of sports vouchers and referral commissions with the potential to bring in thousands of pounds for each club.

The Under-7s 3v3 programme is a new format introduced for the coming season to promote a fun fast-paced way for young players to develop skills. The County Cup is the region’s most historic competition, dating back more than a century to showcase grassroots and semi-professional football in the community.

Walking Football is an inclusive programme for players of all abilities within the community. Fast growing in popularity throughout the region, the league now has more than 400 players registered to play in a 6-a-side format across three divisions: Mixed 50+, Mixed 60+ and Female 35+.

Partnership Engagement Manager for Consultiv Utilities, Mark Boyce, said, “We are delighted to be sponsoring LRCFA and playing a small role in making the sport affordable and accessible to all. Through our partnership, we hope that clubs in Leicestershire and Rutland take advantage of the opportunity to work with us to help generate a much-needed new income.

‘At a time when energy costs are high for many businesses, we want to help them secure competitive contracts, reduce carbon emissions and reduce their overheads where possible.”

Leicestershire and Rutland County FA Head of Commercial & Marketing, Matt Yeomans added, “We are thrilled that Consultiv Utilities will be sponsoring three league competitions for the forthcoming season and launching an initiative designed to support the finances of grassroots football. Our purpose as an organisation is to inspire positive change and tackle inequalities through football and so supporting our clubs to take advantage of opportunities like this is an important part of ensuring that they thrive and serve their communities for years to come.”

Consultiv Utilities already has a proven track record working with football clubs around the UK, as well as a range of membership bodies and such as the Charity Retail Association.

This new partnership will see football clubs of all levels across Leicestershire and Rutland gain access to Consultiv Utilities’ expertise in order to manage energy contracts, reduce consumption and lower carbon emissions. Additionally, clubs will be supported to explore solutions and efficiency upgrades such as solar panel installation and battery storage, EV charging points, LED lighting and improved waste management.

For more information visit https://consultivutilities.com/lrcfa/