Business success in Melton Mowbray - DVS celebrate 10 years

This year, as they celebrate a whole decade of DVS Commercials, they reflect on 10 years of growth, the highs and lows, and a lot of fun along the way. From humble beginnings to becoming a trusted name in the commercial vehicle industry, DVS’s journey is a testament to a hard-working team, loyal customers and drive for customer satisfaction.

The Early Days: Starting from Scratch

DVS Commercials began in 2014 with a simple vision: to provide top-quality commercial vehicle services that customers can depend on.

Growing DVS Commercials meant rolling up their sleeves and making sacrifices, dedicating every moment to building the business. In the very beginning, they started as a tiny operation run from the driveway of Doug’s parents’ house. They quickly moved to a small yard on Snow Hill Industrial Estate in Melton to store vehicles, but resources were stretched thin. Doug often worked out of the back of a Transit van on-site, while The Melton Enterprise Centre (a space in town designed to support young entrepreneurs) served as a makeshift office.

A wide selection of commercial vehicles

The winters were brutal. Without proper facilities, Will worked on vehicles in freezing conditions, often without shelter or electricity. To make things a little more manageable, they rented a small unit at The Self Store Centre in Saxby. It wasn’t much - but it was a step forward.

Finding Our Feet: Growth and Expansion

Through sheer determination and two years of hard graft, the business began to grow. They secured a forecourt space that could hold up to 15 vehicles, giving the operation room to breathe. Will relocated the workshop to a farm building in a nearby village, allowing them to take on our first member of staff.

The big turning point came when the sales operation moved to The Lake on Leicester Road. This new location doubled the space available for vehicles, marking a huge leap forward. Over time, the site has been renovated and expanded, now covering an impressive 1.5 acre site, offering everything from vehicle sales to fleet hire.

Previous Snow Hill Site

A Decade On: Where They Are Now

In the space of just 10 years, DVS Commercials grew from handling a single car to managing a stock of over 100 commercial vehicles. Today, the team has expanded to 11 dedicated members, with a culture of hard work and development driving the business forward.

What started as two friends with a shared business dream, has evolved into a thriving company, with bigger facilities, a larger team, and a brighter future ahead. It hasn’t always been easy, but every challenge has shaped the DVS you see today - a company built on resilience, innovation, and a shared commitment to getting the job done.

From Valeters to Managers: A Culture of Growth

Whether it’s sourcing the right vehicle, keeping fleets roadworthy, or providing a flexible service to fit unique needs, DVS has always aimed to exceed expectations. But what truly defines them is their commitment to their team, many of whom have grown with them from entry-level roles to key positions within the business.

At DVS, they believe in giving people a chance to shine. Many of their team started in entry-level roles, and through hard work and support, they’ve risen through the ranks in a short space of time. Whether it’s offering apprenticeships or leadership training, they’re all about helping their team grow.

Why? Because when their people succeed, so do they. Investing in they people not only strengthens their team but also enhances the service they provide to their customers.

What’s Next for DVS?

Will and Doug in the beginning

As they celebrate 10 years, they’re not just reflecting on their successes but also looking to the future. Their next milestone is to hit £5million annual turnover and they’ll do this by continuing to deliver the best possible service to their customers while embracing new opportunities in the industry across the UK.

“To our customers, team, and partners - thank you for your continued trust and support. Here’s to the next decade!” - Doug and Will, Co-Owners.

If you’re in the market for a commercial vehicle, the DVS team are more than happy to help.

Based in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, the company specialises in supplying high-quality commercial vehicles for sale or hire, to businesses of all sizes.

Their extensive inventory, expert knowledge, and tailored solutions make them a go-to resource for fleet management and logistics needs, including comprehensive financing options to suit whatever stage a business is at.