Tom Jones at Corby Glen
Tom Jones tribute at Corby Glen. Get your dancing shoes ready!
Sounds and looks like the real thing. Ian Scott recreates all the passion and power of a Tom Jones concert interacting and chatting with the audience and even involving some of them on "What's New Pussycat?"
They love it and they always want more!
Corby Glen Village Hall NG33 4NU
7pm Saturday, September 27
Tickets just £13 with discounts for groups
Call Terry 07801 865780 or click https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/events-corby-glen