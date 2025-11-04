The Great British Bake Off is back in 2026!

Hosts Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are returning to the tent in 2026.

Applications for the next series of THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF are NOW OPEN! Could you be the next STAR BAKER? If you or someone you know is a talented home baker apply now. And maybe we’ll see YOU in the famous white tent next year!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Bake Off is once again open for applications. The Great British Bake Off is excited to be searching for the next wave of talented amateur bakers to take on the challenges of the iconic white tent in 2026. Applications are open to all UK residents, including the Isle of Man and Channel Islands. You must be aged 16 or over by 1st January 2026. Full details, including entry rules and terms, are available at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk.

The casting team are looking for enthusiastic bakers. Bake Off tests skills in bread, biscuits, pastry and more, so having a range of experience is a plus. But no one is expected to be perfect from the start. Bakers can grow their skills as they progress so a willingness to learn is just as important as raw talent. Top Tips for Your Application are;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Share as much about yourself and your baking journey as possible. What kind of baker are you? What makes you & your bakes unique?

Include photos of your creations, as many as you can! Videos are a great way to show off your personality.

Applications close at 1pm on Monday 15th December 2025. The casting team recommends starting your application early, the sooner you submit, the better. Apply now at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk. If your application progresses, a member of our casting team will contact you. If you haven’t heard by Friday 13th February 2026, sadly, you haven’t been selected this time. Many successful bakers in past series didn’t make it through the first time they applied so if you’ve applied before, don’t hesitate to try again. 2026 could be your year!