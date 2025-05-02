Rutland Open Art Exhibition 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arts for Rutland is delighted to announce that the Rutland Open Art Exhibition returns to the Rutland County Museum again in Summer 2025.

Artists from Rutland and surrounding counties, across all types of media, from painting to sculpture, printing to pencil, ceramics to glass, are invited to submit up to 3 pieces of original artwork to the Museum on Saturday 5th July 2025 between 12pm and 4pm.

If you're an artist from Rutland, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, or Cambridgeshire, here's your chance to showcase your work to a bigger audience!

All entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges before being selected for display as part of the exhibition. The exhibition itself will run from Saturday 12th July 2025 - Saturday 9th August 2025.

A private preview evening will take place on Friday 11th July 2025 between 6pm and 8pm, during which prizes will be presented to chosen winning exhibitors.

All artwork submitted is also available for sale, and who wouldn't want to own a piece of locally produced and unique art for themselves?

Arts for Rutland are pleased to be able to promote and showcase artwork from local talented artists, with previous years seeing close to 100 pieces of art displayed.

All required information, including entry forms, and terms and conditions, will be available very soon on Arts for Rutland's website www.a4r.org.uk.

We look forward to seeing as many entries as possible, and to putting on the exhibition to celebrate the fantastic local talent that exists in Rutland and its surroundings.