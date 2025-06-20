Quiz league seeks new players

A local quiz league running for nearly 40 years is looking for new players. The Rutland Invitation Quiz League (RIQL) boasts nearly 100 trivia fans who play on Tuesdays throughout the winter and is keen to recruit more.

League chairman, Peter Naylor, said, “Pub quizzes have never been more popular, so we’re hoping there are some keen quizzers in the area who’d like to join one of our teams. It’s a great way to support some smaller pubs which have been struggling lately as well as a way to meet like-minded people.”

The most recent RIQL season finished in March with The Boat Inn from Melton completing a “three-peat”, winning the league for the third year in a row and also winning the knockout cup. Other successful teams included Division Two winners Stilton Cheese and Plate winners the Cheese Hounds, both based in Somerby.

Supported by the local Rutland branch of CAMRA, the league features 13 teams based at pubs and social clubs in Oakham, Melton, and local villages. There is an annual subscription for each team of approximately £80 which pays for a professional question-setter.

The Boat quiz team celebrate their three-peat

Peter added, “I think sometimes people can be put off by thinking it’s a very serious quiz with professional questions, but it’s purely for fun and if you give it a go you’ll find it’s not so scary!”

The successful teams and runners-up will be presented with their awards at the AGM at 8pm on Thursday 7th August at the Catmose Club, Oakham.

The league will be holding taster quizzes on Tuesdays over the summer. Anyone interested in playing can contact the committee by emailing [email protected], joining the WhatsApp group or following the Facebook page. More information is available on the website www.riql.co.uk.