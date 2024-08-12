Nick Bailey the designer, plantsman and broadcaster helps raise money for local charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nick Bailey, celebrated designer, plantsman and broadcaster, gives a talk on “Revive your garden: breathing life, style and good health back into your garden” at the Leicestershire & Rutland Gardens Trust annual Lecture on September 12th, 7.30pm at Leicester University. All proceeds from the lecture go to support local schools, through the Trust’s “Schools into Gardening programme”. Tickets are £15 and are on sale now, to book call 07788 644887

The Leicestershire & Rutland Gardens Trust “Schools into Gardening” programme has been running for over fourteen years and has enabled the Trust to provide financial support to gardening projects in several local schools. This year the Trust has made grants of more than £1500, including work with Old Mill, Blaby Stokes and Hazel Street Primary Schools. Avenue School, in the city, was chosen to benefit from a visit to Leicester Botanic Garden and, as within walking distance. two classes were able to participate.

There was also a student award at Brooksby College. The Trust’s Brooksby Student Award is a bursary of £150 given to the student who has made the most progress on their course and has shown dedication and determination to succeed. Connor Thompson is this year’s recipient of the Award. Connor, who is an apprentice with Leicester City Council’s Parks and Gardens Team, attends College on day release and has made exceptional progress on his horticulture course. He plans to spend his £150 Award on top quality gardening tools to use at work: secateurs and a saw. The Trust is delighted to be able to encourage and reward horticultural students in this way.

To raise money for the Trust’s “Schools into Gardening programme” Nick Bailey is giving a lecture, at Leicester University, about “Revive your garden: breathing life, style and good health back into your garden”. The illustrated talk will provide audiences with a fresh new approach to designing and planting their gardens along with a host of tips on rejuvenating tired plants, borders, lawns and patios. This, coupled with a wide range of recommended plants for difficult situations, will ensure there is ample take-home advice for all participants. So, if your garden is looking tired, come and find out how to breathe new life into your garden.

Since graduating with a degree in Landscape Design, Nick has worked across most sectors of horticulture including garden management, garden design, teaching, writing and broadcasting. Nick was Head Gardener at the Chelsea Physic Garden for seven years, where he redesigned the gardens and diversified the plant collection. His books include “Revive your garden” and “365 days of colour in your garden”. He has regular columns in BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine and Garden News, and is a regular presenter on BBC’s Gardeners’ World and broadcaster on TV and radio. He has recently been appointed as Director of the University of Leicester Botanic Garden (on a part time basis).

Anyone who has heard Nick speak will know that he is an entertaining and informative speaker so, we are anticipating a really great lecture on 12th September.

The lecture is on September 12th at 7.30pm is in the Sir Bob Burgess Building Lecture Theatre, Leicester University, LE2 6BF. Note that this is a new lecture theatre, in a new part of the University. The car park is located on Putney Road, Leicester LE2 7TF.

This is a ticketed event. Cost: £15 (includes a glass of wine or soft drink.). To book contact Fliss on 07788 644887 or email [email protected]

The Leicestershire and Rutland Gardens Trust is a voluntary organisation and a registered charity. The Trust brings together people from all walks of life who are devoted to protecting our landscape, parks and gardens giving their members the opportunity to learn more about garden heritage and how to protect it for future generations.